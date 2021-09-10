70,000 shower benches have been recalled by Costco due to a fall hazard; injuries have been reported.

Approximately 70,000 shower seats offered only at Costco have been recalled because they can collapse while in use, posing a fall danger to customers.

According to the recall advisory placed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recall covers Ivena 20” teak shower benches that were sold at Costco stores nationally as well as online from October 2018 to June this year.

There have been 81 complaints of shower benches falling or breaking apart while in use, four of which involved people suffering injuries as a result of the falls.

A fractured tailbone, persistent head and body aches, and bruising were among the four injuries, according to the agency.

As a result, anyone who may have purchased the product is encouraged to cease using it immediately and return it to Costco for a full refund.

The benches have a seat and a bottom shelf made of light brown teak. On the label, it says, “100% wood from well-managed forests.” On the outside of the packaging, the goods bear the numbers 1049998 and 8886474018015.

The CPSC website has a picture of the product that is being recalled.

Bathroom Safety Risks

Anyone can slip and fall in the bathroom because the floor is slick when wet. Furthermore, there aren’t many places for individuals to grab as they try to avoid falling.

In reality, according to a National Library of Medicine survey, falls in the bathroom affect people of all ages, with those aged 41 to 60 having the highest risk.

Meanwhile, according to a recent research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most common bathroom injuries occurred in or around the shower or bathtub, as well as near the toilet.

People may make their bathrooms safer by taking a few easy precautions. They can make sure that all necessary goods are close at hand and within easy reach, so they don’t have to bend or lean to access them. Non-slip mats can also aid to prevent falls. They can also keep the restroom well illuminated so that everyone can see what they’re doing.

Another preventative technique is to rehang the bathroom door so that it opens outward rather than inward. In the event of an emergency, first responders can simply open the door to provide assistance rather than struggling to open it because the person who. Brief News from Washington Newsday.