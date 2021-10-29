67,000 power banks with fire and burn hazards have been recalled.

The myCharge power bank lithium-ion battery might overheat and fire, according to a recall notice filed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The company has received 30 reports of the goods overheating, resulting in seven injuries, including burns to the users’ hands, legs, and/or feet, as well as burns to the upper body. Property damage has also been reported.

Those who may have purchased an impacted product are recommended to stop using it “immediately” and instead contact the company for a refund of the entire amount plus a 25% bonus in the form of an electronic voucher.

MyCharge Adventure Mega, myCharge Adventure Mega C, myCharge Razor Mega, myCharge Razor Mega C, myCharge Razor Super, myCharge Razor Super C, and MyCharge Xtreme are among the power bank models affected by the recall.

The CPSC website has the model numbers and particular date codes of the impacted equipment. A map of where this information may be found in the units has also been given by the corporation.

“If your myCharge power bank does not have any of the date codes indicated above, then this recall does not apply to you and you do not need to take any further action,” the business stated.

Best Buy, Brainstorm, Hirsch Gifts, Hudson News, InMotion, Lapine, Power Sales, Projector World, and Target stores nationwide sold the recalled items. From August 2018 through December 2019, they were also available at various online outlets including the USMC/Navy Exchange.

Those whose power banks are affected by the recall should fill out a form on the company’s website and upload a photo of the power bank’s date code. The company will then arrange for the product to be returned.

Tips for Keeping Your Power Bank Safe

When using power banks, there are a few crucial safety precautions to keep in mind. This includes only using the items as intended, keeping them away from liquids and heat sources, only utilizing the connecting cords that came with the battery pack or mobile device, and always supervising youngsters while they’re using them.

It's also crucial not to leave the battery charged for an extended period of time when it's not in use, or to expose it to extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold. It's also important to charge it in a well-ventilated place.