67,000 pounds of beef jerky have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen.

More than 67,000 pounds of beef jerky are being recalled after they were sold online and transported to retail outlets in California without being properly labeled and containing an undisclosed ingredient.

The Legacy Food Company’s beef jerky contains sesame oil, an allergy that has been left off the label, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Between July 20 of last year and May 14, 2021, the products were created. The products listed below are being recalled:

“N4 Vua Kho Bo Curry Beef Jerky” comes in 10-pound bundles. “N8 Vua Kho Bo Flank Steak Beef Jerky Fish Sauce” comes in 10-pound bundles. “N9 Vua Kho Bo House Special Beef Jerky Fish Sauce” comes in 10-pound quantities. “Vua Kho Bo Hot Beef Jerky” comes in 10-pound bundles. “Hot Peppered Beef Jerky” comes in 10-pound bundles. “Formosa Brand Hot Peppered Beef Jerky” comes in 16-ounce bundles.

Inside the USDA mark of inspection, the recalled 10-pound items have the establishment number “Est. 8256” and the 16-ounce items have the establishment number “EST 2446.”

The 10-pound beef jerky items were originally offered in bulk packaging before being repackaged and rebranded for internet sales. When displaying things for sale, stores usually remove the original packaging.

The labels did not adequately list all of the contents, according to a routine FSIS label verification.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the beef jerky, the FSIS advises anybody who is concerned about an ailment to contact their health-care practitioner. Anyone who has bought these items should not eat them and should either throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

The FSIS also stated that it “conducts recall effectiveness inspections on a regular basis to ensure that recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that efforts are taken to ensure that the product is no longer available to consumers.”

Those with a sesame allergy should avoid sesame oil. Mild symptoms of a sesame allergy, according to Anaphylaxis.org, include nettle rash anywhere on the body and a tingling or itchy feeling in the mouth.

More serious symptoms, including as swelling around the face, throat, and mouth, trouble breathing, and severe asthma, are infrequent but still a risk for certain people. In rare situations, a person may suffer from anaphylactic shock, which can be fatal.