670 European companies with ties to Israel settlements are listed in a new report.

According to a civil society research released on Wednesday, more than 670 European financial institutions have relationships to enterprises active in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

A report by a group of 25 Palestinian, regional, and European organizations urged firms to “stop all investments and financial flows” into the settlements, which are illegal under international law.

Financial transactions totaling $255 billion (218 billion euros) were directly or indirectly linked to the settlements between 2018 and May 2021, according to the data, involving big European corporations like as BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank.

In the West Bank and east Jerusalem, Palestinian lands taken by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War, over 600,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements.

Many significant Israeli enterprises, including leading banks like Leumi and Hapoalim, phone and internet providers, and supermarket chains, are operating in those communities.

The report does not detail financial transactions that take place in Israeli settlements.

Many of the European corporations named have been linked to the settlements because they own interests in non-Israeli companies, such as Caterpillar, whose products have been utilized in the settlements.

These European corporations “have a responsibility to ensure that they are not involved in violations of international law and are not complicit in international crimes,” according to the report’s authors, the Don’t Buy Into Occupation alliance.

The UN published a list of 112 companies having operations in Israeli settlements last year, including Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor.

The UN human rights office compiled the list in response to a Human Rights Council resolution calling for a “database” of companies that profited from doing business in occupied Palestinian territory.

The UN decision, which Israel vehemently opposed and Palestinians applauded, was hailed as a win for the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign, which attempts to isolate Israel over its treatment of Palestinians.

Ben & Jerry’s, an ice cream company based in the United States, announced in July that it will no longer sell its products in the occupied Palestinian territories, drawing strong criticism from Israel and applause from BDS supporters.

The West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem are home to more than three million Palestinians.