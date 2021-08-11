$610 million has vanished! One Of The Biggest Cryptocurrency Heists In History Is Committed By Hackers.

Hackers stole more than $600 million from Poly Network’s DeFi platform in what is thought to be one of the largest cryptocurrency thefts in history.

On Tuesday, Poly Network revealed the heist on Twitter, imploring the perpetrators to “return the hacked assets” while it attempted to contact those responsible.

The hackers have returned slightly over $4.7 million of the stolen assets as of Wednesday morning.

According to CNBC, Poly Network’s DeFi (decentralized finance) platform employs blockchain-based financial apps to perform transactions without the usage of brokerages or exchanges, resulting in a “cheaper and more efficient” lending and borrowing system.

The “hacker exploited a weakness between contract calls, exploit was not created by the single keeper as rumored,” Poly Network claimed on Wednesday.

According to a tweet, Poly Network was attacked on the @BinanceChain @ethereum and @0xPolygon blockchains. According to CoinDesk, the heist was split into three parts: $273 million in ETH, $253 million in BSC coin, and $85 million in hacked USDC currency from the Polygon network.

Tether blocked $33 million in assets, effectively locking the tokens, while Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated that the business was aware of the attack but couldn’t ensure their security. According to Zhao, Binance, which owns BSC and ETH, was coordinating with its security partners to assist.

“The amount of money you hacked is the biggest one in the DeFi history,” Poly Network stated in its tweets to the attackers.

According to CoinDesk, security firm SlowMist discovered that $610 million in cryptocurrency was sent to three separate locations.

SlowMist researchers claimed to have “grasped the attacker’s mailbox, IP, and device fingerprints.” According to CoinDeck, the security firm is also looking for other “identification clues” related to the hack, which is thought to be a “long-planned organized and orchestrated effort.”

