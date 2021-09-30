31,000 anti-gravity chairs have been recalled by Kohl’s due to a fall hazard.

About 31,000 anti-gravity chairs are being recalled by Kohl’s because they could cause customers to fall. Customers who already own the item are eligible for a refund or store credit.

The recall is for “SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs,” which might “break or collapse when weight is applied,” according to the recall notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. There have been 18 instances of the chair breaking or collapsing so far, two of which resulted in minor injuries.

Anti-gravity chairs, also known as zero-gravity chairs, get its name from the “neutral body position” that people achieve when they sit in them, with their weight and pressure spread evenly throughout their bodies. The theory is that the body can be free of gravity’s effects and gain some health benefits, such as greater circulation and less pressure on the spine, in this position.

From January 2019 until June 2021, the impacted products were sold at Kohl’s stores nationwide and online.

Those who have the items should cease using them right once and return them to their nearest Kohl’s location. Those with a receipt will receive a full refund, while those without will receive store credit.

The recalled anti-gravity chairs have an aluminum frame and come in a variety of colors. On the fabric part of the seat, there is a sewn-in tag and a removable pillow. On the CPSC website, you can see images of the product.

Sitting in Safety

Although sitting appears to be a very safe position to be in, if done incorrectly, it might cause some strain. People can safeguard their backs by sitting on a chair that is actually behind them, holding the armrests or the sides of the seat for support, and lowering themselves onto the seat with their leg muscles. They might also employ lower back support to make sitting more pleasant.

Furthermore, it is important to change positions “from time to time” or walk around when sitting for lengthy periods of time, as staying in the same position can create pain and discomfort in the tendons, muscles, and other soft tissues.