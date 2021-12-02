301,800 units of wireless earphones have been recalled due to a fire hazard.

About 301,800 pieces of E-wireless filliate’s headphones are being recalled because they may constitute a fire or burn hazard. Customers who own the recalled products are eligible for a free replacement.

According to a recall notice released on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the DEWALT Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones may overheat when charging or being used. The firm has received 61 reports of the earbuds overheating while charging or in use, including five fires and four reports of “minimal burn injuries,” according to the company. “By removing the faulty products, we are keeping our consumers safe and preventing injuries,” the business stated.

As a result, even if the items appear to be safe, the business is advising users to stop using them immediately. Instead, they should call the corporation to arrange for a “no-cost” return and replacement.

The Jobsite Pro Wireless Earphones, which have a black and yellow neckband and wired earphones, are included in the recall. D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104. D4 1910, D4 1912, D4 2003, D4 2004, D4 2006, D4 2009, D4 2011, D4 2012, D4 2101, D4 2103, and D4 2104. The code can be located on the band’s left side.

The business clarified that “if no manufacture code is present, the product is included in the recall.” “The recall announcement includes a snapshot of the product as well as the location of the manufacturing code.” From December 2019 through July 2021, the devices were available in a variety of electronic and hardware retailers across the country as well as online, including Lowe’s and Home Depot.

Fire Hazard from Wireless Devices

This isn’t the first time that wireless devices have been linked to fires. A woman on a trip from Beijing to Melbourne, for example, sustained burns to her face and hands after the battery-operated headphones she was wearing caught fire in 2017. It was thought at the time that the incident was caused by the product’s lithium-ion batteries.

When acquiring and utilizing such wireless gadgets, there are a few things that may be done to assure safety. They include not buying low-cost or no-name brands that may have cut corners on their lithium-ion batteries, putting the devices in a protective case to prevent them from being crushed, using the correct charger for them, avoiding extreme temperatures when charging, and watching for physical changes to the items, such as swelling or cracks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.