3,000 loaves of bread have been recalled due to the presence of an undeclared allergen.

A business is recalling 3,000 loaves of bread due to the possibility of undeclared milk. Those who have a milk allergy or sensitivity may have a major allergic reaction if they ingest the product.

The issue is that milk-containing loaves of Nature’s Own Butterbread were “inadvertently” put in the packaging for Nature’s Own Honey Wheat bread, which does not have milk stated in the ingredients, according to a business notification posted on the FDA website. As a result, someone with a milk allergy or sensitivity may eat the affected product after reading the label, believing it is dairy-free.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, approximately 2% to 3% of children under the age of three have a milk allergy. Many of them do eventually outgrow their milk allergy by the age of 16, but some do not. These people must continue to avoid milk and anything containing milk products, as well as reading food labels carefully.

When a person with a milk allergy eats food containing milk products, they may have symptoms such as rashes, vomiting, bloody feces, and an upset stomach.

Anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction in which the body goes into shock, is a rare occurrence.

There have been no reports of connected illnesses or events as of yet in the context of the present recall.

Flowers Foods’ Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread (20-oz) with UPC 0-72250-03706-8 and Nature’s Own Honey Wheat Bread 2-pack (40-oz) with UPC 0-72250-00539-5 are affected by the recall. The “best if used by” date on these is “12-26-21,” and the product numbers are “128 346 03:00 through 128 346 05:00.”

Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Wyoming were among the states where the items were sold. Blythe, Brawley, Calexico, Calipatra, El Centro, Needles, and Westmoreland in California, as well as Laughlin, Nevada, and a wholesale distributor in California “serving Mexico,” according to the release.

It is recommended that those who have the product do not consume it. Instead, they should return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. Customers can call the company’s Customer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921 if they have any questions.