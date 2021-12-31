3 Of The Biggest Google Disputes In 2021

Google is no exception to the rule that big firms are impervious to controversy. As the year comes to a close, these are a handful of the tech giant’s most pressing issues.

Lawsuit Against Google Chrome’s Incognito Mode

Incognito mode in Google Chrome is widely used for private browsing. “Nothing about your browsing history, cookies and site data, or anything put in forms is retained on your device when you use Incognito,” according to the company’s help website. “This means that your activity isn’t recorded in your Chrome browser history, so other people who use your device won’t be able to see what you’re doing.” However, in March, Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., failed to have a lawsuit filed against it in 2020 dismissed, alleging that it collects data from users even when they utilize the browser’s private mode.

According to CNET, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh concluded in her order that “Google did not tell users that Google engages in the claimed data gathering while the user is in private browsing mode.”

Google claimed it is clear in expressing that Incognito mode only prevents data from being saved to a consumer’s device in response to the $5 billion lawsuit.

Google is being investigated for allegations of harassment and discrimination.

Following allegations of claimed occurrences of harassment and discrimination in the Alphabet Inc. workplace, California’s civil rights regulator interrogated several Black women who work at Google, according to Reuters. According to emails obtained by Reuters, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing spoke with both women who had filed official complaints and those who had not.

According to Reuters, the internet behemoth said, “Our goal is to guarantee that every employee views Google as an inclusive workplace.” “We’ll keep focusing on this critical job and properly review any issues to ensure that our workplace is fair and representative.” Major Departures It all started in December, when Timnit Gebru, an AI computer scientist and former Google research assistant, resigned from the firm after two workers who protested to the company’s diversity procedures were fired.

According to a Washington Post report on Dec. 2, Gebru remarked, “I’ve been unhappy for a long time about the incentive systems that we have in place and how none of them appear to be fit for the kind of job I want to perform.”

In January, Google’s engineering director, David Baker, left the company. Gebru’s departure, according to Reuters, “extinguished [his]desire to.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.