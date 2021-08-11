28 people have been sickened in a multistate Salmonella outbreak, and 59 thousand pounds of poultry products have been recalled.

Serenade Foods has recalled almost 60,000 pounds of chicken products that may be tainted with Salmonella following a multistate investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention into a Salmonella outbreak.

Frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned stuffed chicken products produced between February 24 and February 25 are affected by the recall. Dutch Farms, Milford Valley, and Kirkwood were among the brands whose chicken products were recalled.

The following items are included in the recall:

Here are the labels for the recalled chicken products.

Inside the USDA market of inspection, the potentially infected chicken has the establishment number P-2375. The chicken was distributed to distributors all around the country.

Consumers should check their freezers for the recalled chicken products, according to the FSIS. The chicken that has been contaminated should not be eaten. It should be thrown away or returned to the store where it was purchased.

Serenade Foods’ hotline can be reached at 1-866-873-7589 if you have any questions about the recall.

According to the CDC, 28 people were ill as a result of Salmonella infections related to Serenade Foods’ chicken products. A total of 11 patients were admitted to the hospital as a result of the possible contamination.

To date, eight states have examined the Salmonella outbreak: Nevada, Arizona, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, and Connecticut.

The outbreak strain of Salmonella was discovered in unopened packets of raw frozen breaded stuffed chicken seized from a sick person’s home, according to the CDC.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the investigation into the Salmonella epidemic and its suspected link to Serenade Food’s chicken products.

On June 2, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an early warning regarding the stuffed chicken products and the risk of Salmonella infection.

Salmonella is one of the most frequent bacterial foodborne infections, causing diarrhea, stomach pains, and fever 12 to 72 hours after consuming contaminated food. Symptoms last four to seven days on average, and most people recover without therapy.

If a person’s diarrhea is severe, they may need to be admitted to the hospital. Salmonella infection is more likely to affect the elderly, babies, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

If you have symptoms of Salmonella disease, seek treatment from a healthcare provider.

To ensure that hazardous bacteria are destroyed, the CDC and FSIS advise customers to roast raw chicken to a temperature of 165° F. Hands should be washed before and after handling raw chicken items, as well as all surfaces that come into contact with them, according to the organizations. Brief News from Washington Newsday.