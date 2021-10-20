27 people have been killed in attacks in Damascus and NW Syria.

In the bloodiest flare-up in months, a rare explosion against an army vehicle in Damascus and shelling of a town in rebel-held northwestern Syria killed at least 27 people.

Two explosives hidden on an army bus in central Damascus detonated early Monday, killing 14 people in the capital’s bloodiest attack in four years, according to the state news agency SANA.

There was no official claim of responsibility for the bombing, but government forces shelled Idlib region, killing 13 people. Idlib province is controlled by factions who have claimed responsibility for similar assaults in the past.

According to the news agency, “a terrorist bombing involving two explosive devices targeted a passing bus” near a vital bridge in the city, with at least three persons injured.

Images obtained by SANA showed first responders investigating the bus’s charred carcass and a bomb squad defusing a third device positioned in the same spot, according to the news agency.

The bombs were detonated as the bus passed along the Hafez al-Assad bridge, close to the national museum in the capital, according to a military source reported by the news agency.

At the scene, a fruit vendor named Salman told AFP, “We hadn’t seen violence like that in a long time.”

“We thought we’d seen the last of such attacks.” “I hope this is the final bombing,” he expressed his desire.

Since forces and allied militia retook the last big rebel enclave near the city in 2018, Damascus had been mostly spared such violence in recent years.

The incident is the bloodiest in the capital since a blast claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group killed at least 30 people at the Justice Palace in March 2017.

Around an hour after the Damascus attack, Syrian army artillery hit the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib’s northwestern province.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the missiles hit a crowded location as children were walking to school.

According to the war monitor stationed in the United Kingdom, three children were among those killed.

As first responders treated the wounded and scenes of panic flooded the streets of Ariha, an AFP reporter witnessed at least five dead bodies.

“At 8 a.m. (0500 GMT), the bombardment began. “The kids were afraid and screamed,” Bilal Trissi, a father of two who lives close, said.

“We didn’t know what to do or where to go.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.