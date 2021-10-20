27 people are killed in attacks in Syria’s capital and rebel stronghold.

In the bloodiest flare-up in months, a rare bombing of an army bus in Damascus and shelling of a town in rebel-held northwest Syria killed at least 27 people.

Two explosives hidden on an army bus in central Damascus detonated early Monday, killing 14 people in the capital’s bloodiest such attack in four years, according to state news agency SANA.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but government shelling killed 13 people in Idlib province, which is controlled by organizations that have claimed responsibility for similar strikes in the past.

The state news agency reported that “a terrorist bombing including two explosive devices targeted a passing bus” at a vital bridge in Damascus, with at least three persons injured.

SANA shared photos of first responders searching the bus’s charred carcass and a bomb squad allegedly defusing a third device in the same spot.

According to SANA, the bombs were detonated as the bus went near the Hafez al-Assad bridge, which is adjacent to the national museum in the capital.

At the scene, a fruit vendor named Salman told AFP, “We hadn’t seen violence like that in a long time.”

“We thought we’d seen the last of such attacks.” “I’m hoping this is the final bombing.” Since military and allied militias retook the last big rebel enclave near the city in 2018, Damascus had been mostly spared such violence in recent years.

The incident is the bloodiest in Damascus since a bombing claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group killed at least 30 people outside the Justice Palace in March 2017.

Syria’s army shelled the rebel-held town of Ariha in Idlib province an hour after the strike on Wednesday.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, missiles hit a bustling location as students walked to school.

According to the war monitor stationed in the United Kingdom, four children were among the 13 individuals slain.

According to the Observatory, it was the largest civilian toll since a truce struck by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 essentially put fighting in Idlib on hold.

“At 8 a.m. (0500 GMT), the bombardment began. “The kids were afraid and screamed,” Bilal Trissi, a father of two who lives close, said.

"They blasted us in our neighborhood and in the market," says the narrator. There have been children who have perished, as well as people who have lost limbs… We don't have any.