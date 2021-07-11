26 Years After the Genocide in Srebrenica, Victims Are Buried

On Sunday, the bodies of 19 more victims of the Srebrenica slaughter of Bosnian Muslims were laid to rest during a ceremony marking the 26th anniversary of the genocide, which continues to polarize the Balkan nation.

Serb soldiers conquered the ill-fated village on July 11, 1995, in the closing stages of Bosnia’s 1990s war, killing over 8,000 Muslim men and boys.

It was the biggest atrocity committed on European soil since World War II, and international justice declared it a genocide, despite the fact that most ethnic Serbs and their authorities in Bosnia and Serbia dispute the title.

Families were unable to bury their loved ones until they were discovered years later because the bodies of the victims were initially put into mass graves, most of which were then transferred in an effort to disguise the tragedy.

During the ceremony on Sunday, the remains of 19 such victims, including two teenagers, were laid to rest at a memorial center just outside of town.

They joined the 6,671 Srebrenica victims who have been buried at the cemetery so far, with another 236 souls being buried elsewhere.

“I will simply bury my brother’s scull, but even that is not complete,” Azir Osmanovic told reporters.

In July 1995, his younger brother Azmir was 16 years old when he attempted to evacuate Srebrenica with a group of other youngsters as the Serbs took control of the town, but got stuck in a minefield, according to Osmanovic.

“There, my brother and two other youngsters were killed.”

Azmir’s scull was discovered in 2018 and only recently recognized.

“This year, I decided to bury him so that I could at least pray for him.”

“After all these years, I don’t imagine anything else could be found,” Osmanovic added.

The majority of the massacre victims were shot in groups of hundreds at various locations throughout the Srebrenica region.

“Finding fresh mass graves is becoming more difficult,” said Almasa Salihovic, a spokesman for the memorial center.

“We’re still on the lookout for over a thousand victims.”

Both Bosnian Serb wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic and his army head Ratko Mladic were condemned to life in prison by a UN court, most notably for the Srebrenica massacre.

Milorad Dodik, a Serb member of Bosnia’s joint presidency, reiterated his belief that “there was no genocide” on the eve of this year’s horror anniversary.

“There is information that coffins (containing victims’ bodies) are empty, that there are no remains in them, that they just slapped a name on them,” he says. Brief News from Washington Newsday.