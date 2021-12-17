24 people were killed in a fire at a mental health clinic in Japan.

Local media claimed that at least 24 people were murdered after a fire burned a mental health clinic in a commercial building in Osaka, Japan, on Friday, with police investigating the incident as suspected arson.

The charred inside of the clinic was visible through blackened and broken window frames as firefighters erected tarpaulin sheets to obscure the image after a fire broke out mid-morning on the small block’s fourth story and burned for half an hour.

“The cause of the fire is being investigated by the city fire department. According to reports, Osaka police are looking into the incident as a probable arson “Hirofumi Yoshimura, the regional governor, remarked on Twitter.

According to Japanese media, a man in his 50s or 60s distributed a liquid to ignite the fire.

According to national broadcaster NHK, a young woman who observed the fire said she saw a woman stuck on the fourth story.

“She was leaning out the window, saying things like ‘Please help…’ She appeared frail. Perhaps she inhaled a lot of smoke “”said the woman.”

After the larger Tokyo region, Osaka, a key economic powerhouse, is Japan’s second-largest metropolis.

In Japan, which has tight construction codes, deadly fires are uncommon, and violent crime is likewise uncommon.

Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister of Japan, expressed his “sincere condolences” to the victims and sympathies to those injured in the disaster.

“We need to figure out what’s going on in this horrifying instance. We need to figure out what caused it and how it happened. And we must take steps to ensure that this does not happen again “he stated

Hundreds of fire engines responded to the disaster, which broke out in a busy business district near Kitashinchi train station in western Japan.

After the fire, the majority of the eight-story structure’s exterior remained intact, with only about 20 square meters (215 square feet) burnt.

“There was a lot of dark smoke… and a very strong scent,” a middle-aged woman at the scene told NHK.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is thought to have killed the majority of individuals who died in the incident, according to Fuji TV.

An Osaka fire department official earlier on Friday expressed concern that 27 of the 28 individuals injured in the blaze had perished. Only a doctor may certify a person’s death in Japan.

A man was charged with murder a year ago in connection with a 2019 arson assault on a Kyoto animation company that killed 36 people, according to the.