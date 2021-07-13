24 Hours in Tokyo’s Olympic Village: Daily Tests and Cardboard Beds

Athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics will spend practically all of their time in the Olympic Village, as coronavirus laws prevent them from leaving the compound except to practice and compete.

Competitors will have a shorter stay in the village than usual: they can only arrive five days before their event and must leave within 48 hours of winning or losing.

Here’s how a regular day in Tokyo 2020’s waterside mini-city would go:

Up to 18,000 Olympians, coaches, and officials will be able to sleep in the village. Because of the thick black-out curtains, they should wake up rejuvenated despite Tokyo’s 4:40 a.m. dawn.

Space is limited, as it is in many Japanese residences, with single rooms measuring barely nine square metres (100 square feet) and double rooms of 12 square metres.

The mattresses and divider walls are composed of durable recyclable cardboard that will be removed after the Games, when the 21 towers are converted into luxury houses. However, if your neighbor snores, it might not be so wonderful…

It’s time for a daily coronavirus test, which everyone in the hamlet must do. They will perform the saliva antigen tests themselves and then send them in to be processed.

A positive result followed by a second positive on a more precise PCR test necessitates a visit to the fever clinic, a modest prefabricated structure in the village’s center.

A third test at the clinic determines if you are out of the Games and must isolate or go to the hospital.

It’s easy to forget to put on a mask, especially first thing in the morning, but they’re required in the village, save when sleeping and eating.

Athletes can check an app on their approach to breakfast to see how packed shared facilities are, including the two floors of the 3,000-seat canteen.

To avoid spreading potentially dangerous droplets, village inhabitants are encouraged to eat alone. Each seat is separated from the others by plexiglass.

There’s a huge menu to choose from, with traditional Japanese cuisine taking center stage. Almost any dietary requirement – vegetarian, halal, gluten-free – is catered to, with nutritional values clearly noted.

A massive gym with 600 cardio and weight-training machines is available to the world’s best athletes.

Even when becoming hot, masks are required, and even if the gym machines are cleaned periodically, users are advised to disinfect them before using them.

Athletes must take dedicated buses from the site, which is built on reclaimed land near Tokyo Bay, because public transportation and walks beyond the village are prohibited. Brief News from Washington Newsday.