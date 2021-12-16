2022 Emerging Investment Trends to Keep an Eye On

You may expect a lot of change in 2022, thanks to a number of technological advances and economic developments.

How can investors break through the clutter to choose where they should invest and stake their bets?

As the founder of a venture studio on a quest to launch a slew of new businesses, I’m always on the lookout for fresh chances.

I talked about three lenses I use to make financial decisions last week. Now I’d like to highlight a couple of the markets I’m considering and what makes them so appealing.

Wellness and Health

It’s no secret that the American healthcare system isn’t set up for wellbeing. It’s designed to cause severe bodily harm and profit.

We’ve been in the midst of an epidemic for two years, and people are in desperate need of something new. They want more convenient and automated healthcare that meets them where they are.

Telehealth use increased to 78 times previous levels during the epidemic, according to McKinsey, before settling at 38 times. The number of people suffering from mental illnesses has risen dramatically. As many as 30% of adults suffer from substantial stress-related symptoms. As a result, we all know folks who are in pain.

The huge change I’m seeing in health and wellness is that patients are being given more control over their health. On-demand access to services and medications are required.

Direct-to-consumer options are available.

Community networks that are more robust, allowing people to share their experiences.

Treatments that are just getting started.

A lot of money is being invested in this field to provide more of these options to individuals.

According to Rock Health, mental health entrepreneurs garnered a record $2 billion in equity capital in 2020, followed by $3.1 billion in 2021.

Blockchain

Blockchain is transforming business, money, and innovation, whether you love it, loathe it, or are just confused about it.

Whether you realize it or not, this will have an impact on every aspect of your life and global business, and the investment opportunities that result will be enormous. It’s not only about bitcoin’s price. Blockchain fosters innovation and community.

Blockchain technology has been utilized by artists to engage fans in innovative ways. Timbaland has recently begun uploading blockchain-based segments of his music for fans to remix. Other musicians are utilizing blockchain technology to support their work and distribute the revenues to their followers.

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), which are blockchain-based communities of high caliber, are acquiring assets, developing businesses, and curating experiences. DAOs are “the perfect mix of capitalism and progressivism,” according to billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban. There’s a lot going on here, and it’s critical to get educated. Before you put your money down,. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.