2021 Sprout Recall: Immediate Recall Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Due to the risk of listeria contamination, Fullei Fresh has issued a recall for its bean sprouts and soy sprouts.

The sprouts in question were harvested and transported to wholesalers between September 14 and October 5, with lots ranging from 251 to 271. The problematic sprouts can be identified by their retail packaging and cardboard box barcodes.

Both conventional and organic bean sprouts and soy sprouts were cultivated and packed in separate departments at Fullei Fresh in the recalled lots.

Organic bean sprouts were marketed in 4-ounce and 5-pound bulk containers, whereas conventional bean sprouts were supplied in 8-ounce, 5-pound bulk, and 10-pound bulk containers. Packages of soy sprouts weighing five and ten pounds were available.

The recalled sprouts’ labels can be found here.

Consumers who have potentially infected sprouts should throw them away, according to Fullei Fresh.

Please email [email protected] for further details on the recall.

In young children, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems, Listeria can cause serious and, in some cases, fatal infections. High fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal discomfort, and diarrhea are some of the symptoms. Miscarriages and stillbirths are common among pregnant women.

The company stated that no illnesses have been reported as a result of the product recall.