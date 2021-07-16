20,000 Afghan interpreters have applied for asylum in the United States, according to the White House.

The White House announced Thursday that 20,000 Afghans who worked as interpreters for the US during the war in Afghanistan and now fear retaliation from Taliban rebels had requested for evacuation.

“Around 20,000 Afghans have applied,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, told reporters.

According to Psaki, individuals who have been targeted by the Taliban are all former military or other entity interpreters.

She did not specify how many family members would be allowed, but she did say that the US would examine applications from the interpreters’ relatives.

The number of those entitled to emigrate, according to some estimates, would be approximately 100,000.

Evacuations are expected to begin this month, according to officials.

The interpreters being prepared for evacuation are individuals who have already applied for Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) through the State Department for Iraqi and Afghan translators and interpreters.

Those who pass security vetting could be temporarily accommodated at a US military facility, according to Psaki.

Those still undergoing verification will be transported to a US facility abroad or a third nation “where they will be safely held until their visa procedure is completed,” according to Psaki.

Meanwhile, two senior senators have pushed President Joe Biden to expedite the evacuations and include Afghans who assisted US intelligence.

“For two decades, thousands of Afghans have risked their lives to fight Al Qaeda, the Haqqani Network, ISIS, and other terrorist groups with intelligence professionals from the United States and other NATO countries,” wrote Mark Warner and Marco Rubio, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s chair and vice chair, respectively.

In a letter to Biden, they wrote, “Their actions contributed to the elimination of Al Qaeda and its ability to attack the US homeland.”

They urged Biden to speed up the SIV program while also considering removing Afghans to third-world nations and give them precedence in refugee programs in the United States.

They questioned if there is enough capability to transfer Afghans who assisted Americans, considering the quick withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

They argued that abandoning these individuals, who have offered critical help to our intelligence community in Afghanistan, would send a detrimental message to our allies and potential partners about the US’ reliability and trustworthiness.

“It would be a blot on our national conscience as well.”