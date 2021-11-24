20-Year Returns: Monster Eats Apple For Breakfast infographic

When respondents are asked to name the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 during the last 20 years, the replies are almost always tech-related. Apple? Amazon? Perhaps Microsoft or Google? That’s right, it’s neither. It’s also not a tech company, but its goods are likely to have helped some engineers get through the rare all-nighter. I’m referring about Monster Beverage Corporation, the creator of some of America’s most popular energy drinks, whose stock price has increased by more than 100,000 percent in the last two decades.

In 2002, the Corona, California-based company entered the still-developing energy drink market and swiftly established itself. After energy drinks became its major source of sales, the former maker of natural juices and sodas changed its name from Hansen Natural to Monster Beverage in 2012. Monster is currently one of the most well-known brands in the $60 billion energy drink business, trailing only Red Bull, the Austrian pioneer, in terms of global sales.

Monster’s bet on energy drinks paid out handsomely, as the chart below indicates, at least for its long-term stockholders. The company’s stock price has climbed by 111,929 percent over the last 20 years, well outpacing Apple and Amazon’s 20-year increases. Monster had a $1.4 billion profit on $4.6 billion in sales in 2020, up from just $3 million profit on $80 million in 2001.

Monster, which has Coca-Cola as a significant shareholder, is said to be in talks with rival beverage company Constellation Brands about a possible merger. Constellation is the largest beer importer in the United States, well known for the renowned Mexican brews Corona and Modelo. It owns and markets a diversified range of alcoholic beverage brands. Most shareholders were surprised to learn about the talks between the two firms, as the strategic value of uniting the energy drink producer with the alcoholic drinks specialist isn’t immediately apparent.