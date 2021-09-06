20 Things You Might Not Know Started on ‘Shark Tank’

Shark Tank, a business reality television show, allows aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their business plans to a panel of investors who can help them turn their ideas into reality. In exchange, they give up equity in their company and pay royalties on occasion.

The Sharks (Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary) have invested in hundreds of start-up firms with new ideas since the show originally aired in 2009, many of which have gone on to become highly successful after appearing on the show.

We’ve compiled a list of 20 well-known products that you may not be aware were featured on Shark Tank.

Bombas

High-quality socks for men, women, and children are the most successful Shark Tank product, with over $225 million in sales. A blister tab, extra-long staple cotton to keep the socks breathable, and increased cushioning are all features of these socks.

In the sixth season of the show, the Bombas caught the Sharks’ interest, and the rest is history. Each pair of socks sold is matched with a pair donated to a homeless shelter as part of their ethical approach.

Bangles Bala

Wearable wrist and ankle weights that have become quite popular as a result of their appearance on the show.

Natalie Holloway and Max Kislevitz, co-founders of Bala Bangles, decided to go into business with Maria Sharapova and Mark Cuban, who agreed to invest $900,000 in exchange for a 30% ownership in the wearable weights company.

Bagels in Bantam Size

Who’d have guessed that producing small bagel balls could be such a lucrative venture?

Bantam Bagels have been sold in grocery stores across the United States since their Shark Tank pitch.

The Clean Essentials by Blueland

Kevin O’Leary signed a deal with Blueland, an eco-friendly cleaning goods company, for a 3% ownership in the company in exchange for $270,000 plus royalties till he received his money back.

The “Clean Essentials kit,” which includes four reusable bottles that can be refilled with eco-friendly tablets for hand soap, multi-surface cleaner, bathroom cleaner, and glass cleaner, is their most popular product.

Heat Wrap Fiberfix

A straightforward product that boasts of being “100 times stronger than duct.” This is a condensed version of the information.