2 million dehumidifiers have been recalled due to a fire hazard, with $17 million in damages as a result of the incidents.

New Widetech is recalling almost two million dehumidifiers due to a fire hazard that has cost the company millions of dollars in damages. Products sold under several well-known brand names, including Haier, Whirlpool, and Honeywell, are among those affected by the recall.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the dehumidifiers in question can overheat and catch fire, providing a risk of burns and fire. New Widetech had received 107 reports of the goods overheating or catching fire as of the Aug. 4 recall date. Despite the fact that no one was hurt, the incidents caused $17 million in property damage.

“This recall affects 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the following brand names: AeonAir, Amana, ArcticAire (Danby), Commercial Cool, Danby, Danby Designer, Danby Premiere, De’ Longhi, Edgestar, Friedrich, Generations (Danby), Haier, Honeywell (JMATEK / AirTek), Id

The agency’s website has photos of the impacted units as well as a detailed list of the capacity and model numbers under each brand name. You may find instructions on how to locate this information on your dehumidifier unit here.

From 2009 through August 2017, these products were sold in Costco, Walmart, Menards, Lowe’s, and other retailers around the US. Thousands of units were also sold in those countries, thus the recall is being done in collaboration with Health Canada and Profeco in Mexico.

According to Health Canada, “up to 413,915 units of the contaminated product were sold in Canada, up to 2,103,028 million units in the United States, and approximately 25,659 units in Mexico.”

Those who own a unit that is subject to the recall should cease using it “immediately” and contact the business for a refund.

“NWT is offering consumers who own a recalled dehumidifier an adequate return consistent with the dehumidifiers’ age,” the firm stated.

In many people’s homes, dehumidifiers have become popular appliances. Regularly inspecting the unit for burn marks or crackling sounds, clearing dust build-up, washing the filters according to the product’s instructions, and disconnecting it when not in use are some of the steps people can take to ensure the safety of their device.

“If you notice a burning odor or other weird noises, turn the dehumidifier off right away and notify the retailer and/or manufacturer,” England’s Washington Newsday Brief News advises.