2 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In For The Long Run

Do you want to put your money into a cryptocurrency that has the potential to be useful? Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) and Ripple are two examples (CRYPTO:XRP). While blockchain technology is still a long way from being mainstream, these networks’ prospective use cases in decentralized application development and cross-border payments will assist to drive their adoption. Let’s delve a little deeper.

Cardano, No. 1

Cardano’s ADA coin is the sixth-largest cryptocurrency on the planet, with a market cap of $67 billion and a year-to-date gain of over 1,000 percent. While the asset has already had a strong year in 2021, it appears to be on track for more gains as developers explore the potential of its programmable blockchain.

Unlike Bitcoin, which is intended to be a store of wealth and a medium of exchange, Cardano allows users to build complex decentralized applications (DApps) on its network. DApps are self-executing programs that allow users to engage with one another on the blockchain without the need for a centralized middleman. Decentralized bitcoin exchanges and digital art markets are among them.

The jury is still out on whether decentralized apps outperform centralized apps (it’s more a matter of personal preference and privacy considerations). They can, however, raise Cardano’s value because they pay fees and transact on the network using the native coin, ADA. Cardano’s creator, IOHK, revealed intentions to build a certified DApp store in September to help improve the security and discoverability of Cardano-based DApps, a step that might help drive adoption.

Cardano isn’t the only public blockchain with DApp development capabilities, but cryptocurrency isn’t a zero-sum game. Multiple rival assets (including Ethereum and Solana) appear to be growing quickly enough to coexist without “killing” each other.

2. RippleRipple is a blockchain network that uses its native token XRP to facilitate cross-border transactions. Ripple, which was founded in 2012, has risen to become the seventh-largest cryptocurrency (with a market cap of $55 billion), and it can keep growing by focusing on real-world challenges in the payments business.

The global digital remittance market (typically immigrants sending money to friends and family in their home country) is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3 percent to $42 billion by 2028, according to Research and Markets, as globalization and migration drive the need for financial connectivity. Because of its ultra-low transaction cost of 0.0001 XRP (less than a cent) and near-instant transfer speeds (compared to one to five working days for) Ripple can grab a portion of this increase. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.