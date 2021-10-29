180 Colombian soldiers have been released by Coca Growers.

Colombian coca producers released 180 troops they kidnapped during an anti-narcotics operation earlier this week, according to the government’s human rights ombudsman, after President Ivan Duque pleaded for their release.

The troops were captured on Tuesday while demolishing cocaine-producing plants near the Venezuelan border.

Farmers fighting the demolition of the illicit plantations they rely on for a living “kidnapped” six platoons under General Omar Sepulveda’s command in the municipality of Tibu in the northeast.

Farmers armed with sticks and machetes surrounded the soldiers, according to Sepulveda. They were incarcerated at a rural high school.

The coca producers, however, “unilaterally” decided to withdraw on Thursday in order “not to obstruct the work of government authorities,” according to a statement from the ombudsman’s office.

The coca growers also left the school, according to AFP journalists.

A group of soldiers in camouflage garb and equipped with guns were seen huddled together in a video supplied to AFP by the military, with locals keeping an eye on them.

“They’re fine, and they’re armed,” Duque told reporters earlier in the day. “They didn’t want to get into a fight, and I respect their professionalism.” But, according to the president, such activities “cannot continue in this country… It is a kidnapping, and if there is no speedy release, it will be treated as a kidnapping by all authorities.” The soldiers were abducted in protest, according to a spokesman for the coca producers, who identified himself only as “Junior,” because they believed the government had failed to fulfill a pledge to help them replace coca leaf plantings with legal crops.

According to UN data, Tibu is located in the Catatumbo region, which is notorious for having the world’s largest area of drug cultivation, with over 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) of coca plantations.

Along the long and porous border with Venezuela, holdouts from the defunct FARC rebel group, members of the active National Liberation Army (ELN), and other armed gangs compete over drug trafficking income.

Since a 2016 peace agreement disarmed the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and ceased most conflict, the country has been enduring its most dangerous period.

Duque, who has been in power since 2018, has stepped up attempts to combat the drug trade, with military destroying coca crops, which are the only source of income for thousands of peasants and migrant workers.

There are a lot of clashes with coca producers.

Colombia is still the most populous country in the world.