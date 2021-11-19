15,300 mattresses have been recalled by Amazon due to a fire hazard.

Amazon has issued a recall for AmazonBasics mattresses that “break” federal flammability regulations. The recall affects approximately 15,300 units.

According to the recall notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the recall concerns AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses sold between April 2020 and March 2021. The mattresses in question do not fulfill the statutory federal flammability criteria, posing a fire threat.

The goal of the federal mattress flammability regulations is to limit the number of deaths and injuries caused by mattress fires. Mattress prototypes are put through a rigorous flammability test to achieve this. If a mattress passes the test, it can be distributed. If it doesn’t, the maker will have to make changes to ensure that it meets the requirements.

When fully effective, the guidelines, according to the CPSC, help allow families more time to evacuate before a fire gets out of control, saving lives and preventing injuries.

So far, no injuries or incidents have been recorded as a result of the recall, and Amazon is already working to resolve the problem by providing free covers to customers.

The recall advisory stated, “Amazon is contacting all purchasers to arrange for direct distribution of a cover for consumers to place over the mattresses that will bring the mattresses into compliance, free of charge.”

AmazonBasics’ 10- and 12-inch Memory Foam Mattresses, which are available in twin, full, queen, and king sizes, are included in the recall. The word “amazonbasics” is printed on the foot panel in white. According to the recall alert, they also list “Amazon.com Services Inc.” as the importer on the label.

The recall notice on the CPSC website includes photos of the products that are affected. Amazon may be reached at 877-444-3765 if you have any queries concerning the recall.

“(I)ncreased fire resistance does not rule out the possibility of a fire,” the CPSC said. “The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises consumers to never smoke in bed, to be cautious while using candles, and to keep cigarettes and lighters out of the reach of youngsters.” For example, the agency emphasizes the necessity of not sleeping with a candle burning, extinguishing candles before leaving the room, and installing functional smoke detectors on each level of the house, as well as in each bedroom.