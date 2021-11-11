15 Stores That Won’t Be Open For Thanksgiving Shopping In 2021.

Retailers will once again close their doors on Thanksgiving Day, disrupting what has been the traditional start to the Black Friday shopping frenzy, as they did in 2020.

This year will be no exception, as several businesses have joined forces to go dark for the day, closing their stores for one day only to allow their employees to spend the holiday with their family. They will, however, reopen on Black Friday, when there will be plenty of bargains.

With the threat of a COVID pandemic looming in 2020, stores throughout the country have opted to close on Thanksgiving Day to allow their employees time to enjoy the holiday after witnessing unprecedented consumer demand.

Many stores shut down for one day on Thanksgiving for the first time, forcing customers to shop online for Black Friday deals.

As the pandemic progresses and the virus’s threat looms, the tendency appears to have continued into 2021. Black Friday sales have started earlier this year, allowing customers more opportunity to purchase in stores and online.

According to Black Friday.com, there are 12 retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.