14 people were killed in a fire at the Covid Hospital in North Macedonia.

Authorities in North Macedonia said on Thursday that fourteen people perished in a fire at a hospital treating coronavirus patients.

Following an explosion in a Covid-19 clinic in Tetovo, in the Balkan country’s northwest, a fire broke out late Wednesday, according to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, who promptly went to the town.

On Twitter overnight, Zaev claimed, “A great catastrophe has occurred in the Tetovo Covid-19 center.” “A fire was started by an explosion. Although the fire was put out, many lives were lost.”

The prosecutor’s office later claimed in a statement that at least 14 individuals perished in the accident, up from the ten deaths reported overnight.

“Prosecutors have ordered autopsies to identify the bodies of the 14 persons who died in the fire, and we are investigating whether there are any further victims,” according to the statement.

On Twitter, Health Minister Venko Filipce extended his “deep sympathies” to the victims’ families.

The fire broke out as the former Yugoslav nation celebrated its 30th anniversary of independence, which included a military parade in the capital Skopje.

Part of the modular units newly built in front of the hospital to house Covid patients were damaged in the fire.

People walked through burnt containers several hours after the disaster, while stretcher bearers went back and forth to rescue trucks.

Investigators have arrived on the scene to try to figure out what caused the accident.

At roughly 1900 GMT, fire crews were sent to the scene, and it took around 45 minutes to put out the fire.

Construction on the modular Covid unit at the hospital in Tetovo, a town of about 50,000 people, just began in December.

“The fire was large because the hospital is modular and there was plastic,” said Saso Trajcevski, deputy fire chief of Tetovo.

“While putting out the fires, we took out victims.”

Several people were hurt and sent to hospitals in the capital.

“The fight for life continues, and all services are doing everything possible to save people,” Zaev said earlier, expressing “deep condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.”

“I wish the injured person a speedy recovery.”

With a population of about two million people, North Macedonia is a poor country with a failing healthcare system.

In some locations, hospitals are overburdened, particularly where immunization rates are low.

Coronavirus infections have been on the rise in the country recently, with the daily death toll reaching about 30.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, it has documented more than 6,100 deaths.

