12 people are killed in a stampede at an Indian religious shrine on New Year’s Day.

Officials say twelve people were killed in a stampede at an Indian Hindu temple early Saturday as tens of thousands of pilgrims gathered to offer prayers.

The tragedy transpired in the dark at around 3:00 a.m. (2130 GMT) on the crowded route to the Vaishno Devi temple in Indian-administered Kashmir, which is frequented by millions of Hindus every year.

“Everyone was on top of each other… “It was difficult to tell whose leg or arm was intertwined with whose,” Ravinder, a survivor, told AFP over the phone.

“By the time ambulances arrived after approximately half an hour, I had assisted in the recovery of eight bodies.” I consider myself fortunate to be alive, although