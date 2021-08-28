112,000 people are evacuated from Kabul in a massive airlift.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the evacuation of Western citizens and local supporters has progressed, with order replacing turmoil at Kabul airport on Saturday.

According to the US administration, some 112,000 people have been flown out of Afghanistan since August 14, the day before the Taliban surged to power.

More than 5,000 passengers, on the other hand, remained trapped inside Kabul airport, waiting to be evacuated.

The US is collaborating with the Taliban –

With the Taliban poised to take control of the airport, US forces have been forced to work more closely with the Taliban in terms of security as they race to meet the Tuesday withdrawal deadline without repeating the Islamic State attack that killed scores of Afghans and 13 US service members on Thursday.

According to Major General Hank Taylor, the US pullout from Kabul is still underway.

Around 1,400 individuals have been “screened and manifested for flights today” at the airport, according to him.

According to a State Department official, there are still 350 Americans in Afghanistan who have expressed their want to leave. According to the source, at least 5,400 Americans have been evacuated so far, with the number likely to rise.

At a regional leaders’ summit in Baghdad on Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron told reporters that Paris is in talks with the Taliban through Qatar to “protect and repatriate” Afghans in danger.

Evacuations are being organized in collaboration with Qatar and may include “airlift operations,” according to Macron.

He goes on to say that since August 17, France has evacuated 2,834 persons from Afghanistan, which finished on Friday.

According to the defence ministry, Britain’s last plane transporting just civilian evacuees has left departed from Kabul, leaving hundreds of Afghans eligible for resettlement behind.

According to the government, additional planes might transport civilians as well as military and diplomatic personnel.

Since August 13, approximately 15,000 individuals have been evacuated, according to UK Ambassador to Afghanistan Laurie Bristow.

Luigi Di Maio, the Italian foreign minister, said on Saturday that Italy had evacuated 4,900 Afghan citizens in recent days. He was speaking at Rome’s Fiumicino airport as the latest Italian plane from Kabul landed with 58 more Afghan citizens on board.

However, Di Maio claims that Rome is still hoping to transport more Afghans out after the August 31 deadline with the support of the UN, NGOs, and other governments.

He goes on to say that the evacuation process will now enter a “second, more challenging phase.”

After a nine-day operation that saw 2,206 people flown out, largely Afghans and their families who worked, Spain announced the completion of its evacuations on Friday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.