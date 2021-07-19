11 Summer Home Improvements That Will Keep You Cool

Sweltering temperatures have driven many people to look for summer modifications to help them stay cool, even in usually temperate locations in the United States. Consider some of the best-selling Amazon goods to keep you cool this summer. As things go on sale, prices may change over time.

Outdoor Sprinkler Water Toys for Children by Jozo

The Jozo Outdoor Sprinkler Water Toys are one of the most effective ways to keep your toddlers and young children entertained and cool during the hot summer months. Water from the hose you connect will rain down on the kids while they jump around the 68-inch splash pad. The sprinkling water that lands on the cartoon sea life images that decorate the bottom of the pad, which also changes into a shallow pool, may be adjusted in height, pressure, and direction.

One Amazon customer said, “This sprinkler is a really efficient technique to keep the children active and having fun under the sun.” “The set up is very simple, and the water is extremely high; they will play there for hours and get plenty of exercise and vitamin D!”

Amazon has it for $13.59.

Personal Misting Fan O2Cool Deluxe

The O2Cool Deluxe Misting Personal Fan will keep you cool at the farmers’ market, festival, or outdoor sporting event this summer. Simply fill the reservoir with water and ice, then turn on the fan when necessary. The one-speed motor can spray over 1,000 cold mists over your face, neck, and body when its reservoir is full. In a choice of colors, you can pick between a thumb-activated or battery-powered pump trigger. All of the fans have a comfortable grip that makes them easy to carry around.”

One Amazon customer said, “This fan was absolutely a lifesaver in the Florida summer heat.” “Several families approached us and inquired if we purchased it at the park. A similar model was for sale in one of the gift stores, but it cost more than twice as much as we bought on Amazon.”

Amazon has it for $13.51.

Summer Waves Filter Pump Inflatable Above Ground Pool

Even if you want to buy a costly in-ground pool, you’ll probably have to wait months. This is a condensed version of the information.