100 More Space Tickets Have Been Sold by Virgin Galactic.

Since flying its creator Richard Branson to space this summer, Virgin Galactic has sold roughly 100 tickets, with commercial service slated to commence by the end of 2022, according to the company’s financial results released Monday.

The current rate is $450,000 per seat, a significant increase from the $200,000-$250,000 paid by 600 passengers between 2005 and 2014.

According to an AFP representative, the firm has now sold 700 tickets in total.

In a statement, CEO Michael Colglazier stated, “We are starting our fleet enhancement period with a defined path for strengthening the longevity, reliability, and predictability of our cars in readiness for commercial operation next year.”

“Demand for space flight is high, and we’ve been selling seats faster than expected.”

Virgin Galactic, which was founded in 2004, is hoping to profit from the success of a high-profile test voyage in July, which saw Branson beat Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos in the billionaire space race by a matter of days.

However, the corporation, which is based in the New Mexico desert and operates out of Spaceport America, has seen problems since then.

Following an investigative investigation in the New Yorker that found its spaceship had a close call and went below its designated airspace during the July flight, it was momentarily grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Virgin Galactic was chastised by the FAA for failing to communicate the variation.

Virgin announced in October that a mission with personnel of the Italian Air Force will be postponed for several months due to issues with the strength of materials in its vehicles.

It is currently working on improving its automobiles.

Unlike its primary competitors in the burgeoning space tourism business, Blue Origin and SpaceX, Virgin Galactic uses a large carrier aircraft that takes off horizontally, achieves height, and then drops a rocket-powered spaceplane into space.

Virgin Galactic is also expected to be more transparent about its finances as a publicly traded corporation.

The price of tickets for Blue Origin’s suborbital New Shepard rocket, which can make ten-minute trips into space and back, is unknown, but it is expected to be much higher.

The first seat sold for $28 million in an online auction, but the recipient decided to postpone their flight.

SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, which launches atop a massive Falcon 9 rocket and is also contracted by NASA to transfer men to the International Space Station, is expected to cost tens of millions of dollars per seat.

Elon Musk's firm took four private guests to SpaceX in September.