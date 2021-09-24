007 Returns After Virus Delay: ‘We’ve Been Expecting You, Mr Bond…’

The latest James Bond film will be released in theaters next week, over six years after the previous one and an 18-month delay due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, British monarchy and international heroes will gather at London’s Royal Albert Hall to see “No Time To Die,” the 25th installment of the classic spy story.

Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007 is expected to come in this flick. Three upcoming premieres — in March and November 2020, as well as this April – have all been canceled.

Craig and his co-stars, including Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux, will walk the red carpet with princes Charles and William at the glamorous screening, which will take place two days before the picture hits UK theaters and is released worldwide on October 8.

Healthcare professionals and members of the armed services will also be in attendance, and have been invited to ten other premieres across the United Kingdom in honor of their efforts to combat Covid-19.

On this month’s episode of “No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast,” franchise producer Barbara Broccoli noted, “We’re really excited to be launching the film in a theatrical release.”

“The film is a celebration of Bond – the 25th film and nearly 60 years of the franchise, as well as Daniel Craig’s final excursion. As a result, we believe it will be a major event.”

Cinema owners, studios like MGM, which owns the 007 films, and distributor Universal Pictures are among those hoping that the blockbuster release will entice moviegoers back to theaters around the world.

During the epidemic, cinemas in key areas such as the United Kingdom and the United States were closed for months, causing release delays and financial hardship.

MGM, which was purchased by internet retailer Amazon for about $9 billion (?7 billion, 8 billion euros) earlier this year, is said to have spent $250 million on the action feature.

According to movie industry journals, the last Bond picture, “Spectre,” which was released in late 2015, set box office records for a 2D film in China and grossed more than $880 million globally.

“It’s critical that people see this film in the theaters — it was planned, filmed, and produced to be seen in the theaters, to be a cinema experience,” said Michael G. Wilson, a fellow Bond producer.

“We fought hard against other options, such as streaming.”

Broccoli called the film “a cinematic masterpiece,” directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (“Beasts of No Nation,” “True Detective”) and shot in Norway, Italy, and Jamaica.

Bond is brought out of retirement in “No Time To Die.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.