007 Over And Out is a film starring Daniel Craig.

Following the international premiere of his fifth 007 film, “No Time To Die,” in London on Tuesday, Daniel Craig is handing over the reins to a new generation of actors after 15 years as the renowned British agent James Bond.

When he took over from Pierce Brosnan in 2006, the blond-haired, blue-eyed actor was relatively unknown to the general public, and seemed a long way from the persona envisioned by author Ian Fleming.

Even Sam Mendes, director of the 2015 Bond picture “Spectre,” confessed that he didn’t think it was a good fit at the time.

He told the BBC, “I believed Bond had become the polar opposite of Daniel – a bit disconnected, urbane, jokey, eyebrow-raising, you know, a parody in a manner.”

However, Craig’s ferocity in the role won over critics, allowing the multimillion-dollar series to be revived with a tougher, more serious tone.

He celebrated his new role by paying a boozy tribute to Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan, who have all played the famed spy.

Craig said on the official ‘James Bond’ podcast, “I got drunk.”

Bond’s favorite cocktail is a vodka martini, which he makes himself using a bottle of vodka and a bottle of vermouth, a cocktail shaker, and three or four vodka martinis.

Producer Barbara Broccoli, on the other hand, revealed that Craig had rejected her approaches for long time before finally consenting, adding, “The great problem was that he didn’t want to do it.”

Despite being a lifelong fan of the legendary MI6 agent, the actor was concerned that the pressures and stardom that come with being the franchise’s facehead would negatively impact his personal life.

Although tabloids have speculated that he had relationships with supermodel Kate Moss and actress Sienna Miller before marrying Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz in 2011, his personal life remains very quiet.

In 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter into the world. With his first wife, Scottish actress Fiona Loudon, he already had a daughter, Ella.

Craig was born in 1968 in Chester, northwest England, to a bar landlord father and an art teacher mother. Following his parents’ divorce, he relocated with his mother and sister to Liverpool.

He began acting at a young age, completing theatre school in London and obtaining a run of parts in television, art house movies, and on stage before breaking into Hollywood with films like “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” released in 2001.

In the 1998 film "Love is the Devil," he featured as the lover of painter Francis Bacon.