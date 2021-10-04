Why Is There A Trucker Shortage In Europe?

The United Kingdom and the European Union both face the same problem: there aren’t enough truckers to make deliveries. As driver shortages threaten to intensify, the two former partners are now fiercely fighting for drivers.

The shortage of truck drivers in the United Kingdom is already having an impact. The inability to find drivers to supply petroleum to British markets has exacerbated a concurrent fuel crisis, leading the military to step in to make supplies. In addition, London is providing a short-term visa system that will allow foreign truckers to work in the nation until Christmas Eve, enticing them with the possibility of high pay.

The European Union is also concerned about a shortage of truckers in the near future. Today, E.U. members are also looking for truck drivers, with countries like Germany and Poland experiencing a shortage similar to the United Kingdom. Members are seeking outside the EU to compensate for the deficit in some situations, enlisting truckers from regions like Ukraine to work for them.

There are many reasons for the scarcity of drivers, but in the United Kingdom, the most commonly claimed one is Brexit. The United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union was completed in January 2020, making it more difficult for European truckers to continue operating there. Many people from Central and Eastern Europe lived in the United Kingdom, but the advent of COVID-19 and the bureaucratic difficulties of post-Brexit Britain drove many of them back home.

Brexit is cited by E.U. labor and political leaders as the primary source of the United Kingdom’s current problems, and they have refused to grant London any relief. However, the trucking business has structural issues that affect both the EU and the UK. For years, industry executives and analysts have warned that Europe’s transportation sector will be losing personnel.

Transport Intelligence CEO John Manner-Bell wrote in an editorial published by CNBC that rising fuel costs, bureaucratic inefficiencies, an aging workforce with few fresh recruits in line to replace them, and a reputation for terrible working conditions have all taken a toll on the UK’s business.

This set of issues is shared by the European Union. Union leaders warned Politico that the E.U. could face a similar set of difficulties as the United Kingdom in the future due to the same poor working conditions and a diminishing pool of applicants.