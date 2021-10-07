Why Is Sweden’s Moderna Shot For Those Under 30 Being Suspended?

After negative effects were detected in this age group, Sweden stated on Tuesday that it will temporarily halt the use of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccination for those under 30.

This group has been highlighted by the Swedish Public Health Agency as being particularly vulnerable to adverse effects such as “inflammation of the heart muscle or the pericardium,” a membrane that surrounds the heart and blood vessel roots. It was shown that boys and men were more likely to experience side effects.

According to the press release, the FDA noted that the possibility of these side effects is “extremely modest” and “rare,” but it took the precautionary step out of a sense of care.

On Dec. 1, health officials will revisit their advice to assess whether it is safe to revise it. In the interim, they recommended that people in this age group utilize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, stated that the country will continue to endeavor to ensure that vaccinations are “always as safe as possible,” and urged anyone who may have recently gotten either a first or second dosage of Moderna’s vaccine to not be concerned about the minor risks.

Denmark, like Sweden, has decided to stop using Moderna’s vaccine for children under the age of 18. The Danish Health Authority recognized the same hazards as their Swedish counterparts, citing joint study with fellow Scandanavian countries Finland and Norway as the source of information.

It’s unclear how the Nordic recommendations on the Moderna vaccination will effect other EU nations’ recommendations. Moderna was confirmed safe to administer as a booster shot for persons 18 and older six months after receiving a second dosage by the EU’s top health regulator on Oct. 4.

Since its approval on January 6, Moderna’s vaccine has had a difficult road in the European Union (EU). The bloc was initially sluggish to approve the Moderna vaccine, and the protracted clearance procedure was seen as a reflection of the bloc’s tardy immunization rollout.

The EU announced in August that it was investigating kidney inflammation, an allergic skin reaction, and renal problems as possible side effects of the Moderna vaccine. The EU’s recommendation to member states about the safety of the Moderna vaccine, as well as that of Pfizer-BioNTech, which was also subject to periodic review, was not changed as a result of this review.