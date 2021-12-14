Why Are Bank of England Representatives Saying Crypto Is ‘Worthless’?

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey expressed alarm about quickly growing cryptocurrency assets, saying they could pose a risk to regulated financial firms, while colleagues speculated that they would one day be “worthless.”

Thomas Belsham, a BoE staffer, expressed his misgivings about cryptocurrencies, claiming that the lack of relative value “may potentially, eventually, render Bitcoin worthless” in the future.

“The issue is that, unlike traditional forms of currency, Bitcoin isn’t utilized to price anything other than itself,” says the author “According to The Guardian, he wrote.

“‘One Bitcoin = one Bitcoin,’ as the Bitcoin community likes to say. But a tautology isn’t the same as currency.” “[Bitcoin] probably isn’t a financial stability issue today,” Bailey admitted, “but it has all the makings of becoming one.” Despite the fact that bitcoin’s price peaked at $67,000 in November, deputy Bank governor Sir Jon Cunliffe told the BBC that “their price can change pretty significantly and they could theoretically or practically plummet to zero.” “I believe the time at which one should be concerned is when it is incorporated into the financial system,” he remarked. “It isn’t there yet, but developing standards and regulations takes time.” Politicians have urged for tighter scrutiny of cryptocurrencies, prompting the Bank of England’s remarks. Representatives from eight of the country’s most prominent cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase and Bitfury, were summoned to testify before Congress on “the obstacles and rewards of financial innovation.”