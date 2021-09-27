Watch as French President Emmanuel Macron reacts to being pelted with an egg at a food festival.

While attending the International Catering, Hotel, and Food Trade Fair (SIRHA) in Lyon on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron was hit by an egg.

According to Lyon Mag, a man in his 20s hurled the egg and exclaimed, “Vive la révolution!”

The egg was thrown by a mob and struck Macron, 43, near his head. It then shattered when it bounced to the ground.

@EmmanuelMacron was the victim of an egg jet at #sirha2021. The projectile landed on the President of the Republic’s epaule. The orderly service apprehended the young man – IMAGES LYONMAG pic.twitter.com/n10POB2MEn

Macron requested that his team conduct an interview with the man. During the incident, Macron stated, “If he has something to tell me, let him come.” “After that, I’ll go see him.”

According to Bloomberg, the egg thrower is a “far-left activist” who has been arrested.

This isn’t the first time Macron has been hit with eggs in public. At the national agriculture exhibition in Paris in 2017, when Macron was a presidential candidate, an egg was thrown at his head and burst on him.

A man struck the French President across the face while he was shaking hands with people in Valence in June, which was another protest against him.

To begin, the presence of the French President at the expo was a great experience. He was lauded for assisting companies during the pandemic by announcing that gratuities paid by credit card for restaurant and hotel workers would no longer be taxed.