VIDEO: A Tesla explodes from dynamite, and a man destroys the vehicle in a viral video.

For automobile buyers looking for their first electric vehicle, owning a Tesla might be a joyful choice.

However, blowing one up would be a lot more enjoyable.

Tuomas Katainen, a Finnish guy, acquired bragging rights in mid-December after perhaps becoming the first person to blow up his Tesla Model S with the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, a YouTube channel dedicated to blowing things up with dynamite.

The eight-minute viral video is still generating buzz even days later. The footage of the automobile exploding has received over 5 million views on YouTube. The explosion occurs at the 5:20 mark of the video, with much fanfare.

Katainen did not make the decision to be the first to detonate a Tesla on his own. According to Katainen, he was satisfied with the automobile at first until the battery failed twice since he bought it 18 months ago.

Tesla’s Model S warranty policy states that the car can be replaced after eight years or 150,000 miles if the battery capacity retains at least 70% of its original capacity.

Katainen, on the other hand, claimed that his Model S did not qualify because it broke down after only 930 kilometers.

He said that repairing the car’s battery would cost a staggering $22,000. “Now I’m going to blow the whole car apart,” Katainen thought at that time. The automobile was loaded with 66 pounds of explosives and transported to the detonation location. The crew kept at a safe distance behind a bunker with sophisticated cameras surrounding the automobile, which was surrounded by a rock wall.

The Bomb Dudes removed the batteries prior to the explosion to avoid major environmental damage as well as other critical components.

The crew returned behind their bunker after stripping the car of these components. The dynamite went off after a countdown, and the Tesla was blown to smithereens in a fraction of a second, sending debris flying in all directions. One of the cameras used to film the episode appeared to be disabled as a result of the blast.

The crew determined that the shoot wouldn’t be complete without a special guest. A chopper seemed to airdrop a dummy with an image of Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk pasted to its face just before the Tesla met its demise.

