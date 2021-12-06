Vaccine co-creator warns that the next pandemic could be even worse.

Professor Sarah Gilbert, co-creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, warned that the next pandemic might be worse than COVID-19 in a speech broadcast by the BBC on Monday night.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 5.2 million people globally and resulted in over 266 million illnesses, albeit these figures are likely underestimates. Some governments have been accused of withholding information about the true number of illnesses and deaths.

According to Gilbert, who is also an Oxford University scholar, the possibility of another pandemic that “may be more contagious, or more lethal, or both” is high as humans continue to encroach on wild land.

“This is not the last time a virus threatens our lives and livelihoods,” she stressed. The truth is, it’s possible that the next one will be even worse.” A global pandemic preparedness pact has been proposed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As COVID-19 mutates faster than the world can keep up with, experts are warning the globe about future pandemics.

Though early findings on the new Omicron variant is positive, showing that it may be less harmful than Delta, that may not be the case for other variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease specialist.