Vaccination Rates in Europe: Nearly Half of the population is not fully protected against COVID.

The European Region of the World Health Organization (WHO) has claimed that Europe is slipping behind in immunization rates, warning that the death toll could exceed two million by coming spring. With approximately 4,200 COVID-related deaths occurring in Europe every day, the virus has risen to become the continent’s leading cause of death.

“Only 54 percent of Europe’s one billion people are completely vaccinated,” said Robb Butler, WHO’s executive director for Europe, in an interview with CNBC.

“There are [about]45 percent who are unvaccinated or not completely vaccinated, and driving up vaccination rates is a major challenge for our policy and decision-makers right now.”

More WHO officials, like as regional director Dr. Hans Kluge, have stated that being vaccinated should be a top priority for Europeans as they prepare for a potentially harsh winter.

“We need to take a ‘vaccine plus’ strategy to live with this illness and continue our normal lives,” he said in a WHO news release on Tuesday.

According to Al Jazeera, immunization rates in Europe vary greatly from country to country. In Portugal, more than 86 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, compared to only 24.2 percent of Bulgarians.

Countries on the continent, such as Germany, have lately implemented restrictions in an attempt to reduce infections, with health officials considering enforcing a lockdown and enacting a vaccine mandate.