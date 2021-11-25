Update on the Coronavirus: Europe is experiencing a record-breaking COVID-19 outbreak.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Europe has reached an all-time high. The World Health Organization has warned that by March 1, the continent might see another 2 million deaths.

Booster injections are also advised for all adults by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, with those over the age of 40 receiving priority.

The ECDC said on Wednesday that “available evidence emerging from Israel and the United Kingdom demonstrates a considerable increase in protection against infection and severe disease following a booster dose in all age categories in the near term.”

Countries with low vaccination rates have been recommended to speed up rollouts after being told that if preventative measures are not implemented, there will be a higher risk of mortality and hospitalization. France is poised to tighten its limits, and Portugal is planning to vaccinate 25% of its population by the end of January.

According to specialists, reduced restrictions, vaccine reluctance, and diminishing immunity were the three main causes of the latest outbreak, which increased by 10% in early November, according to the WHO.

“The COVID-19 situation in Europe and Central Asia now is quite dangerous. “We have a difficult winter ahead, but we should not lose faith because all of us – governments, health authorities, and citizens – can take urgent action to stabilize the pandemic,” said Dr. Kluge, WHO Europe’s regional director.

Vaccination rates have ranged from 65 percent to 70 percent in most European countries. To establish population-level immunity, most experts now agree that the desired vaccination rate should be 90 percent to 95 percent.