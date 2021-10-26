Travelers to this European country are at a’very high’ risk of contracting COVID, according to the CDC.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added another country to its list of Level 4 “extremely high” risk travel locations.

The CDC has amended the Level 4 category to include Ukraine, which was previously listed as a “high” risk country.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Ukraine has reported over 2,913,000 cases of the coronavirus, with over 68,300 COVID-related deaths. According to data from the university, there have been 145,923 new instances of the virus and 3,568 COVID-19 deaths in the last week.

Travel to Ukraine should be avoided, especially for unvaccinated travelers, according to the CDC’s Level 4 warning, which states that “due to the current circumstances in Ukraine, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for receiving and spreading COVID-19 variations.”

The CDC has added a new destination to the Level 4 category for the second week in a row. Singapore was declared a “high risk” region for getting or spreading the virus last week.

The CDC has issued a Level 4 “high risk” warning to countries including Austria, Bahamas, Botswana, Croatia, Greece, Ireland, Jamaica, Maldives, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

The CDC assigns Level 4 status to countries with more than 500 new COVID cases per 100,000 population in the last 28 days.

Seven places were also downgraded from Level 4 “high risk” to Level 3 “high,” according to the CDC. Guatemala, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritius, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, and Sri Lanka were among the destinations.

Egypt and the Dominican Republic, on the other hand, were demoted from Level 2 “moderate” to Level 3 “high” risk, while the Cayman Islands were demoted from Level 1 “low” to Level 3 “high” risk.

When a place has between 100 and 500 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents in the last 28 days, the CDC issues a Level 3 warning.