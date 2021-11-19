To protect the Jewish community, the United Kingdom has taken steps to ban Hamas and declare the group a terrorist organization.

To combat antisemitism and defend the Jewish community, the British government announced on Friday that it intends to outlaw Hamas, a Palestinian militant group.

Hamas, which controls Gaza and is strongly opposed to Israel’s existence, has been labeled a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and the European Union. According to the Associated Press, if Parliament approves the ban, being a member of Hamas or expressing support for the organisation in the United Kingdom will be unlawful under the Terrorism Act 2000.

Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, said on Twitter that she has “taken action to proscribe Hamas in its totality,” and that she will fight for the ban next week.

“Hamas has tremendous terrorist capability,” she claimed, citing access to “vast and sophisticated weaponry” as well as “terrorist training centers.”

Since 2001, the militant group’s military wing has been banned in the United Kingdom, and Patel is now campaigning for a blanket ban on Hamas.

If put into law, supporters who fly the Hamas flag, arrange to meet its members, or wear clothing that appears to favor the organisation will face a ban, according to The Sunday Times.

Supporters of Hamas could face a sentence of up to 14 years in jail.

“Hamas will be proscribed as a terrorist organization,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, adding that this “will assist confront the scourge of anti-semitism.”

“Instead of confessing and repairing its past transgression against the Palestinian people…[Britain] supports the aggressors at the expense of the victims,” Hamas said in a statement, according to Al Jazeera.

“Resisting occupation by all possible means, including armed resistance, is a right guaranteed to persons under occupation by international law,” the statement continued.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, reacted to the news by applauding Britain’s decision to outlaw militias.

“Hamas is a militant Islamic organization that targets innocent Israelis and intends to destroy Israel.” He tweeted, “I welcome the UK’s intention to label Hamas a terrorist organization in its whole, because that is exactly what it is.”