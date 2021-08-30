Till Lindemann of Rammstein gets himself into trouble in Russia…again.

Till Lindemann, the frontman for the German heavy metal band Rammstein, has found himself in hot water once again in Russia.

Lindemann, 58, was scheduled to appear at the Maclarin For Homeland music festival in Tver, Russia, hundreds of miles northwest of Moscow, on Sunday.

Lindemann was first believed to have been detained at his hotel, but German media claimed that he was just interrogated and cautioned to follow local COVID-19 rules.

Authorities later canceled the festival, and its website was taken offline. The festival was shut down due to violations of COVID-19 restrictions, but there is also a perceived political component considering that the festival’s organizer is a businessman and a member of the Russian nationalist opposition party.

Maxim Larin, a former legislator for Russia’s Rodina, or Motherland Party, declared the festival’s end on Vkontakte, Russia’s counterpart of Facebook. On the Rodina ticket, Larin’s son is reportedly vying for a local parliamentary seat.

Lindemann’s agent, Anar Reiband, was also involved in the affair, and was arrested by Russian authorities and accused of breaking migration laws by filing for a tourist visa.

Lindemann’s run-in with Russian cops comes just two weeks after the director of St. Petersburg’s famed Hermitage Museum accused him of breaking copyright rules by selling non-fungible tokens with the Hermitage’s image on them.

Lindemann was previously granted permission by the Hermitage to film a music video for Lubimy Gorod, which translates to “Beloved City” in Russian, on its grounds in May. Rammstein’s move was later dubbed “rude and pigheaded” by the director of the Hermitage Museum, who accused the band of “intellectual violence” against his institution.

During previous travels to Russia, Rammstein has sparked controversy. Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers of Rammstein kissed on the stage of Russia’s largest football stadium during a concert in Moscow in 2019, a move aimed at the country’s statute against homosexuality in public life.

Lindemann is still scheduled to perform in Moscow the following weekend. He will perform as a special guest at the Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Red Square from September 4 to 5. A welcoming message from Russian President Vladimir Putin is included in the festival, which is co-sponsored by various state-owned or backed Russian enterprises.