The EU has reintroduced travel restrictions on US citizens due to the Delta variant.

Concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant have prompted the European Union to reintroduce travel restrictions for US citizens and remove the country from a list of safe locations for non-essential travel.

CNN previously reported that, citing a diplomatic source, the EU is poised to make its final decision on whether or not to reintroduce visa restrictions on Monday. The European Council, the EU’s governing body, moved forward with the decision in the afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

The United States was not the only country for which the EU imposed new limits.

At the same time as the United States, Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon, and North Macedonia were all removed off the bloc’s safe travel list. Unless any E.U. members elect to reject the decision, these modifications will be implemented. The decision to follow the new limits, on the other hand, is not legally binding on any of the EU’s 27 member states.

The European Council updates the safe travel list every two months based on criteria related to coronavirus infection levels. The requirement for being placed on the EU list is 75 new COVID-19 instances per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days.

Quarantine and testing measures for unvaccinated passengers from the United States and others on the travel safety list are among the restrictions the European Union is proposing. Only two months after the European Council agreed to add the United States and 13 other countries to its list of safe countries to visit, the US would be removed from the list.

Fresh limits would come at a time when states across the United States are dealing with a new wave of COVID-19 infections, primarily caused by the Delta variety. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) data tracker tool, practically every county in the United States is at risk of high viral transmission, with the most recent seven-day average for new cases being 147,030 on Aug. 27.

Although at least 72 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine apprehension persists in some areas where infections are stubbornly high. Meanwhile, despite increased case loads and overburdened medical staffs, a number of states, mostly led by Republican governors, have been averse to imposing either vaccine or mask regulations.

EU member states are also enacting additional regulations to combat the Delta variety.