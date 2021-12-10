The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pictured on vacation in a royal Christmas card.

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton of the United Kingdom published their family Christmas card photo on Friday, which features them and their three children on a holiday in Jordan.

The pair can be seen in the shot sitting in the desert with their children. Prince Louis, 3, is pictured sitting on a fur rug wearing a blue polo shirt and khakis. Prince William, his father, is seated on a golden ball. Princess Charlotte, 6, is dressed in a blue checkered frock, while Prince George, 8, is dressed in khakis and a camo polo shirt.

In the photograph, Prince William wore khaki shorts and a polo shirt to match his sons, while Duchess Kate wore a long green gown.

The couple said on Twitter that they were “delighted to share a new snapshot of the family, which will be on this year’s Christmas card,” and added a Christmas tree emoji at the end of the message.

This is just one of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s latest family updates.

Prince William discussed his family’s morning routine during an appearance on a Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+’s “Time to Walk” series on Monday. The program included William discussing his children’s favorite morning music and how Prince George and Princess Charlotte occasionally bicker over which songs to play.

According to William, the children like dancing, with Charlotte and George receiving dance lessons and thoroughly enjoying them, while Prince Louis simply watches them dance in the morning.