Roger Federer explains why he won’t be competing in the Australian Open this year.

Roger Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, will not compete in the Australian Open and is likely to skip Wimbledon as well.

In an interview with Swiss daily Le Matin, the 40-year-old tennis great stated that he will not compete in the Australian Open, and that he “would be tremendously astonished if [he]were to play again already at Wimbledon.”

“Australia is not an option,” he stated emphatically. “However, that comes as no surprise to me.” We knew we’d have to take a long break after the operation even before it happened.” Federer, who is currently ranked 16th in the world, has had four knee surgery and has played 19 matches on tour in the last two seasons. He hasn’t played since losing in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021 to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland.

Federer has said that this knee surgery is more significant than his previous ones, and that he may not be able to play again until 2023.

“It’s almost as simple as saying, ‘That’s it.'” “I’ve given a lot and received a lot; let’s put an end to it all,” he added. “However, giving everything to return a second time is also my way of appreciating the fans.” They are deserving of better than the picture I left them during this year’s grass-court season.” Federer, along with Rafael Nadal of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia, is largely regarded as the best tennis player of all time. For a record 237 weeks, he has been ranked No. 1 in the world in the ATP rankings. The Swiss player has won 103 ATP singles titles, second only to Jimmy Connors of the United States.