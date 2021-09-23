Police are seeking public assistance in the case of Sabina Nessa’s suspected murder.

Authorities in the United Kingdom are appealing to the public for assistance in finding the killer of Sabina Nessa, a 28-year-old teacher.

Nessa was killed on her way to a pub from her house in south London on Friday, police claimed it was only a five-minute walk.

Nessa was killed before 8:30 p.m. local time, according to the Metropolitan Police, and her body was discovered in Cator Park in southeast London.

“Sabina should have arrived at her location in just over five minutes,” Detective Chief Inspector Joe Garrity said. “We understand that this murder has rocked the community… We’re employing every resource we have to find the person who’s responsible.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry stated that they were following up on some leads.

Officers will “ensure that people are free to move around without fear” by doing everything possible to solve Nessa’s murder before another incident occurs, he said.

A man in his 40s was arrested, according to police, but he was later freed.

Nessa’s murder comes after the high-profile murder of Sarah Everard, a British woman, in March. Wayne Couzens, a serving police officer, was found guilty of kidnapping, rapping, and killing Everard in a case that sparked fears that London’s women were in danger.

Everard’s death also triggered a nationwide dialogue about how to improve women’s safety and how law enforcement can better handle situations of violence against them. According to the Femicide Census, a non-profit organization that analyzes violence against women and girls in the United Kingdom, one woman is slain by a man every three days. It claims that the present policy for combating violence against women “shamefully ignores” femicide victims in its current form.

Women’s activists highlighted the treatment of victims of color by London police in Nessa’s case. Nessa’s death, according to Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, “demonstrates, once again, that not all victims are treated with the same regard and reverence.”

Have conditions improved following Sarah Everard’s murder, as the media has speculated? NO is the answer.

Furthermore, the lack of public uproar and limited journalistic coverage for Sabina Nessa illustrates that not all victims are treated with the same respect and devotion. https://t.co/ppyFuWnGlf

