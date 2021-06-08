PM thought Covid was a “scare story” and proposed Whitty inject him with a virus on live television.

Dominic Cummings informed MPs that the Prime Minister thought Covid-19 was just a “scare story” and the “new swine flu,” and that Professor Chris Whitty should inject him with the virus on live television.

According to Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser, in February 2020, the Prime Minister suggested coronavirus was another swine flu.

Mr Cummings told the Commons health and social care and science and technology committees, “In February, the Prime Minister considered this as merely a scare story, he called it as the next swine flu.”

“Certainly, but the view of various officials inside Number 10 was that if we have the Prime Minister chairing Cobra meetings and he just tells everyone ‘it’s swine flu, don’t worry about it, I’m going to get (England’s chief medical officer) Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus so everyone realises it’s nothing,” Mr Cummings said.

Mr Cummings also told MPs that he skipped early Cobra sessions in favor of one-on-one briefings with Prof Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance.

He claimed that this was due to the fact that Cobra meetings were known to be a source of press leaks.

“Bearing in mind one of the major challenges we had throughout was things leaking and causing mayhem in the media,” Mr Cummings said.

When I wanted to have private talks that I didn’t want to be broadcast in the media, I didn’t do so in Cobra.

“Leaking from Cobra, leaking from nearly everything,” he said when asked if they were Cobra leaks.

“As a result, when I wanted to have sensitive conversations that I didn’t want to see in the media, I didn’t have them in Cobra.”

Mr. Cummings stated he attended a few sessions of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), the first of which was on January 21 and focused on Covid.

Some of the modeling and what was, he says, he “couldn’t grasp.” (This is a brief piece.)