Peng Shuai’s email has surfaced, and Novak Djokovic and others have weighed in on her disappearance.

On Wednesday, Chinese official media published an email purportedly from missing tennis star Peng Shuai, as fears for her safety spread around the world.

According to CNN, the email indicates that Peng is well and appears to retract the sexual assault allegations she made against a high-ranking Chinese official on social media earlier this month.

The email was sent to Steve Simon, Chairman and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, who doubts the email’s veracity and believes it simply adds to his concerns about her safety.

On Nov. 2, Chinese Grand Slam doubles champion Peng revealed on social media that she was sexually abused three years ago by former Vice-Premier of China Zhang Gaoli. The tweet was swiftly removed by Chinese internet censors, and the tennis player has not been seen or heard from since.

Stars from all around the tennis world are expressing their concern for Peng Shuai’s safety by using the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.

In a message on Twitter, tennis star Billie Jean King stated, “Hoping that Peng Shuai is found safe and that her charges are adequately examined.”

“Former No. 1 Chris Evert stepped out as well, calling the allegations “extremely frightening.”

In a tweet, she stated, “I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned.” “This is a major situation; where has she gone?” Is she in any danger? Any help would be greatly appreciated.” Novak Djokovic, the 2021 Wimbledon champion, was “shocked” by Shuai’s narrative. “I was astounded when I learned of Peng Shuai’s story. I hope she is doing well and that we will be able to locate her as soon as possible.” Shuai’s charges were the first leveled against a high-ranking Chinese government official since the #MeToo movement gained traction in 2018, only to be effectively shut down by authorities the following year.