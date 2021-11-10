Moderna Vaccine Warning: Cardiac Inflammation Risks For People Under 30 In France And Germany

France and Germany are the most recent European countries to issue warnings against the Moderna (MRNA) COVID vaccine for those under 30 due to a “extremely rare” risk of myocarditis or heart inflammation.

According to Reuters, France’s public health authority, the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), issued a recommendation for residents on Monday, stating that “within the population aged under 30, this risk appears to be around five times lower with Pfizer’s Comirnaty jab compared to Moderna’s Spikevax jab.”

According to Reuters, Germany’s vaccination advisory council, STIKO, issued a public warning on Wednesday after receiving new safety data from the Paul Ehrlich Institute.

According to Agence France-Presse, STIKO stated, “There is no additional risk for persons above the age of 30.”

Even if their initial dosage was from Moderna, both STIKO and HAS recommended that patients under the age of 30 have the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccination, according to the news site.

The announcement comes after health regulators in Denmark, Finland, and Sweden issued warnings about the Moderna vaccine’s hazards, citing heart-related concerns in young individuals.

According to Reuters, France issued a warning to people under the age of 30 after a French study published on Monday revealed risks associated to myocarditis.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the Moderna booster vaccine for all adults over the age of 18 who have not had their second dose of the vaccine for at least six months.

According to Reuters, the EMA previously stated that while it has discovered a possible link between myocarditis and the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the benefits of the COVID shots outweigh the risks.

Despite the “extremely rare” risk of heart disease, the World Health Organization and US health officials have stated similar opinions on the immunizations.

Moderna’s stock was trading at $231.20 in premarket hours on Wednesday, down $5.65 or 2.39 percent.